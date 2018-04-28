Fire breaks out at house in Morningside

A fire has broken out at a residential property in Morningside.

Emergency services were called to a house on Dalhousie Terrace at around 7pm this evening after reports of a fire.

One local resident reported seeing smoke and flames rising from the top floor of the property.

Five fire appliances are currently on the scene tackling the fire.

Dalhousie Terrace is a residential street situated off Comiston Road and backs on to South Morningside Primary School.

It is not known if the owners of the house were present at the time of the fire.

No casualties have been reported.

More to follow...

