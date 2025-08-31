Fire chiefs have revealed details of plans to rebuild Liberton and Dalkeith fire stations as part of the same shake-up that would see the closure of Marionville and Musselburgh.

Liberton and Dalkeith, like Marionville, were built using potentially dangerous RAAC concrete.

Liberton will be rebuilt on the existing site at Kirkbrae at an estimated cost of £10 million. And the new two-storey station will have upgraded facilities, including decontamination provision.

Temporary safety measures have been put in place at Liberton fire station because of the presence of RAAC. | SFRS

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Andy Girrity said: "Liberton fire station in the optimal location and trying to secure land round about was impossible, it was just not financially viable.

"Work will start later this year and what we'll have at the end of that is a state-of-the-art community fire station that has all the facilities."

The new Liberton fire station will be built on the same site, with upgraded facilities | SFRS

The new Dalkeith station, with a price tag of £11m, will have similar facilities, but it will be built on a new site, near Sheriffhall South

Mr Girrity said it was not viable to rebuild on the current site. But he said: "The new location gives us good access into Edinburgh along the City Bypass and into Midlothian and East Lothian."

The two rebuilds are part of the service delivery review being carried out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), which is currently out to public consultation with a deadline of September 16.

An artist's impression f the planned new Dalkeith Fire Station | SFRS

The review proposes the closure of Marionville fire station and the transfer of its fire engine to Newcraighall, but the plan has come under fierce criticism from residents, the Fire Brigades Union and politicians.

In an interview with the Evening News, Mr Girrity said although the SFRS faced financial pressures, the review was not a cost-cutting exercise.

"This is not cuts, it's a redistribution of our resources," he said. "We're not cutting the resources in Edinburgh, we're just moving them to a different location.

The new Dalkeith Fire Station will be on a new site near Sheriffhall South. | SFRS

"We identified these potential change options well before we had the current financial pressures, so the changes we're proposing are based on the right reasons, not on saving money - but it does involve trying to redistribute our resources to areas of the organisation where it will better serve the public and make us more sustainable."

The SFRS has acknowledged closing Marionville will result in slower response times, which in a "worst case scenario" could mean an extra 4-6 minutes.

But Mr Girrity said he was confident the changes would still provide an acceptable response time. "If somebody stays right next door to Marionville they are going to see an increase. As you move away from Marionville and closer to other stations, the impact of response times becomes less.

"But the proposed change would see a response time in the Marionville area really quite similar to lots of areas in the city - it aligns with what you would expect to see in an urban environment.

"We would never put forward a change option that we felt would endanger the community or indeed our firefighters."

Critics have pointed to the number of new homes planned for the area and the huge increase in activity at Leith docks as reasons for keeping Marionville open. But Mr Girrity said houses were safer now, meaning fewer fires.

"The hard fact is housefires continue to go down or plateau, so thinking there is an increased risk because of growing population and housing, is flawed."

And he said there were also fewer industrial incidents. "We don't see reindustrialisation at Leith docks as a significant risk.

“Our analysis identified that we can cover the Marionville area sufficiently and suitably by deploying from Newcraighall and McDonald Road, as well as Liberton and Tollcross."

Mr Girrity said the closure of Marionville and Musselburgh were all part of one package which also included the relocation and rebuilding of Tranent, currently an "on call" fire station, another one affected by RAAC.

Closing Marionville and moving its fire engine to Newcraighall so it had two meant Musselburgh could close and its fire engine relocate to a new station around Tranent.

"We see the change option at Marionville, Musselburgh and Tranent as a configuration that is linked and interdependent, providing us with a more efficient and sustainable response model."

But critics of the plans are not convinced. David Strachan, Fire Brigades Union rep at Marionville, said the SFRS investment in Liberon and Dalkeith was unavoidable.

“The SFRS are investing in Liberton and Dalkeith, not out of the kindness of their hearts, but because they have no alternative. But they are choosing not to invest in Marionville, which means they are going to lose a fire station and response times will increase.

"They say Newcraighall and McDonald Road can pick up the shortfall, but I don't think that's possible. They are spreading already thin resources even more thinly."

He said no-one could guarantee that major new housing developments would not mean an increased risk. "If you have 3,500 additional homes you're looking at between 7,000 and 10,000 people moving to that area, which is already one of the most densely populated areas in Scotland."

And he argued the plans for moving fire engines from Marionville to Newcraighall and Musselburgh to Tranent was like "robbing Peter to pay Paul".

"If they say there's a case to put a wholetime fire station in Tranent, then build one - but don't close a station in Edinburgh in order to do so."

Two public meetings on the Marionville closure are being held on Tuesday, September 2, from 2-4 pm and from 6-8pm, at Craigentinny Community Centre, Loaning Road, Edinburgh EH7 6JE.

There are also public meetings at Musselburgh Sports Centre, 101 Newbiggin, Musselburgh, EH21 7AS, on Tuesday, September 9, 2-4 pm and 6-8pm.

For all meetings, the SFRS says due to limited space, people must book a place in advance by emailing [email protected] or calling 07747 827 283.

And there are drop-in sessions at the Loch Centre, Well Wynd, Tranent, EH33 2JX, on Thursday, September 4, 3-7pm, and at Newcraighall Community Fire Station, 90 Newcraighall Road, Musselburgh, EH21 8QS, on Wednesday, September 10, 3-7pm.