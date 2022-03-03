Edinburgh firefighters rush to blaze on North Bridge

A fire which broke out on a historic bridge in Edinburgh has now been extinguished.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 2:33 pm

The blaze took place in a basement bin room at Royal Mile Mansions, on North Bridge.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a crew attended the scene at 12.07pm on Thursday, March 3.

It took the firefighters more than half an hour to tackle the blaze, which was extinguished at 12.39pm.

