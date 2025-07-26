Fire crews rushed to an Edinburgh city centre blaze at a block of tenement flats in the Old Town this morning.

A dwelling fire at Jeffrey Street, just off the Royal Mile, was reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service just after 11am this morning, Saturday, July 26.

Fire crews tackling the blaze at Jeffrey Street in Edinburgh this morning. | Serge Cornu

Four appliances and a height appliances attended the scene in the Old Town this morning, with no reports of any casualties.

Five fire appliances were quickly on the scene in the Old Town. | Serge Cornu

An Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We were made aware at 11.09am on Saturday, July 26, to reports of a dwelling fire at Jeffrey Street.

"We have four appliances and a height appliance at the scene. There are no reports of any casualties.”

The AA Traffic News website is currently reporting slow moving traffic around the scene of this morning’s fire.