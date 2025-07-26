Fire crews rush to Edinburgh city centre blaze at tenement flat on Jeffrey Street in the Old Town
A dwelling fire at Jeffrey Street, just off the Royal Mile, was reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service just after 11am this morning, Saturday, July 26.
Four appliances and a height appliances attended the scene in the Old Town this morning, with no reports of any casualties.
An Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We were made aware at 11.09am on Saturday, July 26, to reports of a dwelling fire at Jeffrey Street.
"We have four appliances and a height appliance at the scene. There are no reports of any casualties.”
The AA Traffic News website is currently reporting slow moving traffic around the scene of this morning’s fire.
