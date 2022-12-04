Firefighters called to van engulfed by flames in quiet Midlothian street
Dramatic footage shows how fire took hold
Firefighters were called to a van ablaze in a quiet street in Mayfield, Midlothian, on Saturday night.
Dramatic video footage filmed by MindoWorks shows the front half of the van engulfed by flames. Explosions can be heard as the fire takes hold in the engine. A fire engine then arrives and firefighters use hosepipes to tackle the blaze.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a van alight in the McKinnon Drive area of Mayfield at 9.35pm on Saturday. A crew from Dalkeith fire station was dispatched to the scene. The firefighters used two high-pressure hosereels and one set of breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. No-one was injured and the incident was over by 10.20pm.