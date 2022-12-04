Dramatic video footage filmed by MindoWorks shows the front half of the van engulfed by flames. Explosions can be heard as the fire takes hold in the engine. A fire engine then arrives and firefighters use hosepipes to tackle the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a van alight in the McKinnon Drive area of Mayfield at 9.35pm on Saturday. A crew from Dalkeith fire station was dispatched to the scene. The firefighters used two high-pressure hosereels and one set of breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. No-one was injured and the incident was over by 10.20pm.