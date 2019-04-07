Firefighters cut driver free from car after Newbridge smash

A DRIVER had to be cut free from her car after a smash in Newbridge this afternoon.

The woman’s vehicle and another collided on Cliftonhall Road shortly after 4pm.

Firefighters from Broxburn and Sighthill were scrambled to the scene.

They used cutting tools to take off the car’s roof before freeing the woman.

The extent of her injuries are not yet known.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “She’s now in the hands of the Scottish Ambulance Service and will shortly be transferred to the Royal Infirmary.”

