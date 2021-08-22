Firefighters cut teenager trapped in baby swing in Edinburgh park free with specialist tools

A teenage girl was rescued by firefighters after getting trapped in an infant swing in a city park.

By Jolene Campbell
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 3:52 pm

Emergency services were called to Muirhouse play park off Craigroyston Grove at 2.25pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a child stuck in a swing.

Two firefighters attended the scene and freed a 16-year-old girl using specialist tools including cutters and spreaders.

An ambulance was called after the girl complained of pains in her leg.

She was examined and after no injuries were identified, she was released and returned home.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received reports on 2.25pm on Saturday of a child stuck in a swing in Muirhouse park.

"Officers attended the scene quickly and released the girl using electric hydraulic tools.

"An ambulance was requested after the girl complained of pains in her leg. Following an assessment by emergency services no injuries were found. The girl left accompanied by a known adult.”

Firefighters cut the teenager free using electric hydraulic tools

