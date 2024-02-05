Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heart of Midlothian's new 25-room hotel has opened at the club's Edinburgh stadium - the first of its kind in the UK.

The club-owned and operated hotel is located within the main stand at Tynecastle Park and offers a choice of room types, including family, executive and accessible.

Each bedroom at Edinburgh's new Tynecastle Park Hotel will have an emperor-sized bed.

The 25 guest rooms are fitted with en-suite shower rooms which have monsoon showers and a marble finish. Each of the bedrooms also has an emperor-sized bed and some rooms offer a live view of the pitch or the city skyline on HD plasma screens.

The hotel is not only for football fans, with plenty of features which will also appeal to people living in or visiting the city. The stadium's Skyline Restaurant, which sits on the top floor of the main stand, will now be open seven days a week to both overnight guests and non-hotel guests.

Every bedroom in the Tynecastle Park Hotel has an en-suite shower room with a marble finish and a monsoon shower.

As well as a club lounge, the hotel also boasts new meeting and events spaces which can be used for stage exhibitions, trade shows, weddings and parties. More intimate spaces can also be used for meetings, private receptions and family gatherings.

Ann Budge, chair of Heart of Midlothian Football Club, said: “We’re extremely proud to have reached this significant milestone in the 150-year history of the club and look forward to welcoming overnight guests from around the world to enjoy our award-winning hospitality and facilities.

“Tynecastle Park is the only hotel of its kind found anywhere in the UK and offers a truly unique hotel experience in our iconic Tynecastle Park Stadium – the home of Heart of Midlothian Football Club.”

Tynecastle Park Hotel offers different types of rooms, including family, executive and accessible.

She added: “Driven by our vision of self-sustainability, community and growth, Tynecastle Park Hotel is owned and managed entirely by Hearts and the success of the hotel directly supports the ambitions of the club.

“Our in-house hospitality team will have full responsibility for running the hotel and providing one-of-a-kind matchday experiences and guest stays.”

The opening offer of dinner, bed and breakfast is now available from £150 per room per night, based on two people sharing. Limited guest parking will also be available.