First look: Take a peak inside Newington's newest bar Damm27

Following extensive renovations the Victoria Pub on Causewayside, has re-opened as continental gem Damm27.

The old traditional boozer, which has been closed since September, has undergone a substantial refurbishment to transform it into an intimate bar and bistro. Now open, Damm27 is a rustic, funky space with a focus on quality food and drink with a European flavour.

Renamed Damm27 to reflect its change in direction, the pub at 27 Causewayside has been completely overhauled featuring stripped back walls to make a feature of the exposed stone, and new timber and tiled floors fitted.

At its heart is a new central bar surrounded by a mix of high tables and chairs and booth, banquette and freestanding seating.

And the jewel in the crown in a contemporary continental menu which draws on al a carte menu that draws on different regions of Europe including a selection of mussel pots and gourmet burgers and an array of small plates to choose from.

The enticing menu gives equal weight to fish, meat, vegetarian and vegan dishes featuring tempting bites such as baby squid tempura with soy, ginger and honey dip, spiced aubergine caponata & grilled halloumi, truffle polenta cubes with chilli and lime salsa and rare Sliced Onglette steak alongside Chimichurri with white balsamic, tomato and shallot salad.

An express lunch menu offers sandwiches such as parma ham, tomato confit and manchego and salads including bulgar wheat, sunflower seeds, feta and mint.

Food is served until 10pm daily and a brunch menu runs from 10am - 2pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Manager Andy McCartney, who recently opened Embargo in Glasgow, said: "We are absolutely delighted to get our doors open and equally as excited as to what the future holds.

"We are opening at a great time with summer just around the corner, a fantastic retail calendar at Summerhall and the festive not too far away.

"We could be classified as a bar/bistro honing in on European flavours. Our new Head Chef, Andy Keir really has produced an incredible menu and I'm sure our customers are going to love his contemporary twists on traditional European classics.

"Coupled with this is a wine list that has notable favorites such as Chablis, Albarino, Barolo and Cotes du Rhone.

"We hope to have created something that not only will be a great addition to the Edinburgh bar/dining scene but something we can take to other cities across the UK."

The bar's refurbishment is part of a £960,000 investment into four pubs in Edinburgh by the Heineken owned Star Pubs & Bars.

Brian Davidson, Star Pubs & Bars regional operations director for Scotland said: "The areas of Edinburgh that we’re investing in are all different. What they have in common is that all the pubs needed investment to move them forward and ensure they continue to remain relevant to the communities they serve.

"At Damm 27 food is being introduced to broaden its appeal and its look is different to anything else in the area."

