Edinburgh’s newest gym is set to open its doors at Meadowbank next week and we’ve taken an exclusive first look inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gym Group is set to open the doors of the new gym on July 29 and we have taken a first look at the facilities.

The gym will be open to the public seven days a week, 24 hours a day and customers can make use of the free parking in the retail park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of high tech facilities are being provided | The Gym Group

Memberships start from £14.99 and a range of high tech, modern kit is available for use including free weights and Olympic lifting rigs.

The gym will also offer specialist HYROX training sessions | The Gym Group

The new Edinburgh site will also be one of 120 gyms nationwide that offers specialist HYROX training sessions, with all the functional equipment required to train for a race event or try out this style of workout.

modern kit is available for use including free weights and Olympic lifting rigs | The Gym Group

Through The Gym Group’s national partnership with NHS Charities Together, The Gym Group Edinburgh Meadowbank will pair with a local NHS charity. This will focus on supporting fundraising, wellbeing, and volunteer initiatives.

John Kerr, General Manager of The Gym Group Edinburgh Meadowbank, said: "We're incredibly excited to open our doors at Edinburgh Meadowbank. The team are looking forward to welcoming our members to this brilliant new gym, and helping more of the community to achieve their fitness goals."