First pictures after car flips causing major East Lothian road closure

RUSH-HOUR commuters faced delays this morning after an SUV ploughed into a parked car.

By Andy Shipley
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 09:15 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 09:51 am

Police sealed off Links Road in Port Seton after the Vauxhall Mokka hit the other vehicle shortly before 7am.

Paramedics and firefighters were also called to the scene though no information was available on injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called at 6.55am after one moving car had hit a stationary car. Fire and ambulance were also called to attend."

Police were called shortly before 7am