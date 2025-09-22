First woman boss for Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Garden

Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden is to get its first female boss.

Dr Julia Knights, former deputy director of London's Science Museum, has been appointed as Regius Keeper - only the 17th person to hold the post in 355 years.

She will take over at the end of January 2026 from Simon Milne, who is retiring after more than a decade in the role.

Dr Julia Knights will become Regius Keeper from the end of January 2026 | supplied

Dr Knights said she was “honoured” to be asked to head the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE).

Her appointment follows a career spanning more than 20 years in which she has worked in a variety of senior science, policy and public engagement roles.

Dr Knights spent 12 years as a British diplomat, leading science teams in some of the world's leading biodiversity hotspots - including heading a research programme to identify new plant species in the Amazon rainforest.

She has worked in a number of senior roles in the UK Civil Service, where, among other things, she led the team responsible for providing the science underpinning the country's net zero legislation.

The chartered horticulturist also has experience leading a major visitor attraction, having spent nearly six years as a deputy director at London's Science Museum , where she oversaw the teams behind a number of blockbuster exhibitions.

Speaking following her appointment, Dr Knights said: "With the urgent crises of nature loss, climate change and social inequality, the RBGE's mission to explore, conserve, and explain the world of plants could not be more vital.

"I look forward to working with the chair, trustees and talented staff to build on Simon's legacy, and further RBGE's world-leading research and horticulture, continue the digitising of plants in its Herbarium, and welcome visitors back to the iconic Palm House next summer.

"I'm also passionate about furthering work with local communities and partners in Scotland and training of the next generation of botanists and taxonomists to identify, protect and conserve plants and fungi, for people and the planet."

RBGE was founded in 1670 as a physic garden to train medical students, and today it combines research with public engagement, conservation action and a focus on lifelong learning.

It is home to more than 13,500 species of plants across its four gardens, and welcomes more than a million visitors a year.

Dominic Fry , chairman of the board of trustees, said Dr Knights will bring a "wealth of experience and integrity" to the role.

"From her scientific and horticultural acumen to her experience as a diplomat overseas, Julia's track record demonstrates a close synergy with the work and ethos of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh," he said.

"I am confident Julia has the skills and energy to ensure this organisation continues to prosper at the fore of our sector and am very much looking forward to working alongside her."