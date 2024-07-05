Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public are being warned not to bathe at a popular beach in East Lothian due to a ‘potential health risk’.

A high bacterial result was recorded at Fisherrow Sands after a routine check by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA).

The watchdog said it is investigating the situation while signs have been put up to warn visitors to the beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added that it is working with Scottish Water and East Lothian Council, with further samples to be taken.

A warning has been issued against bathing at Fisherrow Sands

A spokesperson said: “SEPA are aware of a high bacterial result at Fisherrow Sands bathing water.

“We are currently investigating the cause of this high result and if required we will explore any mitigation measures. Further water samples will be taken from the bathing water to determine any on-going impact.

“SEPA’s electronic sign at Fisherrow Sands has been changed to advise against bathing and paddling. This will remain in place until the water quality returns to a satisfactory level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisherrow Sands had its bathing water status returned last year after it was lost due to a ‘poor’ water quality verdict in 2019.