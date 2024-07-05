Fisherrow Sands: Warning against bathing at East Lothian beach amid 'potential health risk'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A high bacterial result was recorded at Fisherrow Sands after a routine check by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA).
The watchdog said it is investigating the situation while signs have been put up to warn visitors to the beach.
It added that it is working with Scottish Water and East Lothian Council, with further samples to be taken.
A spokesperson said: “SEPA are aware of a high bacterial result at Fisherrow Sands bathing water.
“We are currently investigating the cause of this high result and if required we will explore any mitigation measures. Further water samples will be taken from the bathing water to determine any on-going impact.
“SEPA’s electronic sign at Fisherrow Sands has been changed to advise against bathing and paddling. This will remain in place until the water quality returns to a satisfactory level.”
Fisherrow Sands had its bathing water status returned last year after it was lost due to a ‘poor’ water quality verdict in 2019.
Bathing was discouraged during that four-year period, but the beach was re-designated a £3 million round of investment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.