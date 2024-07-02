Five Edinburgh and Lothians banks to shut as banking giant announces 60 closures across the country

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 11:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A major banking group has said it plans to close 60 more branches – including five of its banks in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Between October this year and June 2025, Lloyds Banking Group will shutter 28 Lloyds Bank branches, 17 Halifax banks, and 15 Bank of Scotland branches.

The company said the use of the 60 branches had dropped by an average of 52% to 68% over the last five years, adding that 19million customers now use its banking apps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Mobile banking is more popular than ever with over 19 million customers choosing our app to manage their money.

"Alongside our app, customers can bank online, over the phone, at a Banking Hub, a Post Office or by speaking to one of our Community Bankers."

The Edinburgh and Lothians branches of Bank of Scotland set to close are at Portobello (October 22), Bonnyrigg (October 16, Linlithgow (February 18, 2025), North Berwick (February 19, 2025) and Bathgate (June 30, 2025).

Lloyds Banking Group said there are alternative banking arrangements in place in the 60 locations it is closing bank branches - including Post Offices or free to use ATMs.

The company added all members of staff who work at the branches set for closure will be offered alternative roles at another branch or in another part of the business.

Related topics:PortobelloHalifaxLloyds Banking GroupBonnyriggLothiansNorth BerwickLinlithgowEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.