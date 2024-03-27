Five men charged after police seize over £2milllion worth of cannabis in major Galashiels bust
Five men are due in court today after police seized over £2.3million worth of cannabis from a pair of Galashiels properties.
Police raided two Channel Street addresses yesterday in an intelligence-led operation. The men, aged between 26 and 63, were arrested and charged in connection. Officers say further enquiries are ongoing around the find.
Detective Sergeant Barry Roebuck of Galashiels CID said: “Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.
“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Chief Inspector Stuart Fletcher, Local Area Commander for the Scottish Borders, added: “We would like to thank the local community in Galashiels for their support and understanding as officers continue their activities in the area over the coming days.
“Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure people in the Scottish Borders that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to target those involved in this criminal activity.”
