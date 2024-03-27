Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five men are due in court today after police seized over £2.3million worth of cannabis from a pair of Galashiels properties.

Police raided two Channel Street addresses yesterday in an intelligence-led operation. The men, aged between 26 and 63, were arrested and charged in connection. Officers say further enquiries are ongoing around the find.

Detective Sergeant Barry Roebuck of Galashiels CID said: “Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

Police seized cannabis from two properties on Channel Street

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Chief Inspector Stuart Fletcher, Local Area Commander for the Scottish Borders, added: “We would like to thank the local community in Galashiels for their support and understanding as officers continue their activities in the area over the coming days.