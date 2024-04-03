Flood alert for Edinburgh and Lothians in place as heavy rain forecast by Met Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A flood alert has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians with rain set to batter Scotland’s East Coast.

Heavy rain has been forecast by the Met Office throughout the rest of the day and into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned of a risk of ‘flooding from surface water and small watercourses’. “Most at risk are low lying land and minor roads”, the government body has said.

Offering advice for those potentially affected, an online statement continues: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188. This FLOOD ALERT is now in force until further notice and was sent by phone and SMS free of charge to registered customers of our Floodline direct warning service.