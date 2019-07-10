Flytipping in Drumbrae could lead to further destruction following flats fire, warns councillor

Flytippers could lead to the death of people living in flats in Drumbrae, a local councillor has warned.

Mark Brown has condemned the brazen fly tippers as they put residents in the Alan Breck Gardens block at risk in their latest act of disregard to the Drumbrae community.

Earlier this month the Evening News recorded that reports of flytipping had increased sixfold across the Capital in the last six years

Cllr Brown had expressed his safety fears on Twitter over the weekend as local community groups joined him in hitting out at the vandals.

The warning comes just nine months after the flats at Alan Breck Gardens were set alight, and although no one was seriously hurt, the incident could have been much more severe.

Cllr Brown said that the fire last October was started by a sofa in the communal stairway and he fears that there could be a repeat of the incident if fly tipping in the community is not tackled.

“The double dumping of sofas at Alan Breck Gardens is particularly alarming. Having been on the scene during the incident back in October and witnessed the destruction caused by the setting alight of a sofa in the stair, these irresponsible actions are even harder to stomach,” he said.

A spokesperson from the local Drumbrae Community group said: “This has been going on for years, literally.

“We’ve had multiple dumped mattresses, pots of paint, beds, suites and sofas all over the community and multiple complaints from residents. We’ve been advised that as soon as the bin lorry leaves after emptying the communal bins then the fly tipping restarts almost immediately, sometimes before it’s out the street.”

Adam Kennedy, a local resident, said: “It’s just such a shame that such a nice community is let down by people just being lazy. And when you have options to pay £5 per item for the council to pick stuff up, or charities will pick up decent furniture for free, there really isn’t a good excuse.”

Fly-tippers can face a fixed penalty notice of £200 or be referred to the Procurator Fiscal if they fail to pay up. Anyone convicted can be locked up for up to six months and given a fine of up to £40,000.