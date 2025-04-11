Food bank need should be shrinking not growing - Ewan Aitken

Ewan Aitken, CEO Cyrenians

After many months of planning, teamwork and tireless effort, Cyrenians ‘FareShare Surplus Food Distribution Depot’ has officially moved to a new home in Seafield.

It has been a huge undertaking for the team and I am immensely proud that as a result we will now have the capacity to deliver five times more surplus food to community groups and charities supporting those in need.

This depot plays a key role – not just in getting affordable food to those who need it, but also in making sure quality surplus from supermarkets doesn’t end up in landfill.

In many ways, it’s a win win. However, when you work in the third sector, expansion is not just a reflection of a successful service, it’s also an indicator of demand. Demand that should be diminishing, not increasing.

The Cyrenians FareShare depot has moved from Jane Street in Leith to larger premises in Seafield

Last year, the National Centre for Social Research published the results of some research, which found that 14 per cent of adults reported experiencing food insecurity, an increase from 9 per cent in 2021 and the highest level since the time series began in 2017.

We have seen this increase reflected across all our services. Since the pandemic, we have steadily increased the amount of food we are distributing, even as our old space strained to keep up. In 2024 we delivered 2 million meals. What these figures represent is thousands of families, all struggling to afford even the most basic essentials.

The phrase “Cost of Living Crisis” has become background noise in recent years, but for those on the lowest incomes, its impact is constant and far-reaching. When your budget has already been pushed to breaking point, something must give. For many that might mean skipping meals or opting for processed food that keeps you fuller for longer.

These aren’t just tough choices, they come with consequences. None of us can thrive if we are not properly fed. Hunger affects our ability to work, to stay well, plan ahead. It affects both our physical and mental health. How is one meant to problem solve your way out of poverty, via an increasingly stretched social system, if they are unwell or undernourished? How can you find better housing for yourself and your family, when you’re worrying about how to keep the lights on?

This is what we mean when we talk about taking a public health approach to homelessness. The link between the FareShare depot and homelessness prevention may not be immediately obvious, but what we are doing is offering support in the form of healthy food to people who are at risk of becoming homeless, because of the inescapable poverty they are living in. Quality food is part of raft of support we offer to try and ensure that homelessness is not inevitable for anyone.

Scotland is a wealthy country. It should not be impossible for people to live and thrive here on any income. And while reducing food waste is crucial for the environment, we must keep asking why services like this have become so essential in the first place and work to change that.