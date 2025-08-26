A former East Lothian community pub is set to become Prestonpans’ newest Indian restaurant and takeaway.

The Prestoungrange Gothenburg, in Prestonpans, known locally as The Goth, was one of a handful of establishments in Scotland which followed a traditional system aimed at ensuring communities benefited from its endeavours.

However it’s newest tenants have signalled a marked change in its future operations after applying for a licence to change its name and remove from its previous list of activities dance facilities, film, theatre and gaming as well as deleting any reference to a micro brewery which once ran on the premises.

Instead they are asking to change its name to the Bombay Bar and Grill, introduce deliveries and takeaway services for the new Indian restaurant and extend its weekend on-sales hours.

Award-winning restaurant owner Michael Singh has taken over the running of the Prestonpans pub – with the new name already in place on the building.

The Gothenburg pub in Prestonpans is now an Indian restaurant and takeaway. | LDR

Mr Singh owns the Bombay Lounge in Dalkeith, Midlothian, which has won numerous awards.

In their application to East Lothian Licensing Board, which meets later this week, Mr Singh asks for additional on-sales hours, as well as changing the name and nature of operations at the venue.

One objection has been lodged by a neighbour concerned at the plans to open until 1am on Friday and Saturday nights, describing it as “extremely late”.

The board’s licensing standards officer says she has no objections to the changes. The licence application will be discussed at the board meeting on Thursday.

The Gothenburg system of running public houses was based on the idea that they were not supposed to be centred on drinking with the sale of spirits often discouraged and no credit allowed as well as a ban on betting and gambling and any forms of game amusement, including dominoes, frowned upon.

Instead their focus was on providing community facilities and ensuring the community benefited from funds raised. They were often supported in mining communities where coal bosses were reluctant to have public houses for their workforce.