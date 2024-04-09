Former Edinburgh bar to become new homes in transformation of Georgian building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former bar in Edinburgh’s New Town is set to be converted into two homes.

The Georgian building on Howe Street which once housed Six Degrees North dates back to 1807 and its owners plan to restore it to its original residential use.

Plans have been submitted to the city council for a townhouse within the building and a restored Mews building to its rear.

The bar closed down for good in 2021 as the hospitality trade was hammered by the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown. It has lain empty since.

A planning statement sent to the local authority by Ian Forbes Architect claims revamping an older building will help to ‘preserve the historic fabric’ of the city.

It reads: “Creating these two new dwellings brings back the original proposed use of the building. It significantly addresses the shortage and lack of housing options in the Edinburgh and Scottish markets.

“With housing demand continuously outpacing supply, repurposing existing structures such as this offers a sustainable solution to the ongoing housing crisis.

“By utilising and revitalising an existing building, we not only preserve the historic fabric of our cities but also reduce the need for new construction, ultimately reducing the overall carbon footprint associated with new development.

“Furthermore, converting this public house into two dwellings aligns with broader environmental and economic objectives.

“By repurposing existing buildings rather than constructing new ones, we minimise the consumption of resources and energy required for new construction.