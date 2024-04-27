Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are plans for a former Edinburgh cafe which closed at the height of the first lockdown to become a recording studio.

Proposals have been sent to the city council for a studio and office within the former Broughton Deli Cafe, a change said not to require any modifications to the building.

According to documents, it would include a display, meeting and waiting area at the front of the Barony Street building with an office/studio situated towards the back.

The popular cafe closed during the first lockdown

Online profiles show the applicant, Euan Fryer, is director of the Athens of the North record label.

Eight artists are listed as forming part of the label on its website, including local acts jaisu and Linkwood.

The building was the subject of another application for a studio back in 2021, but then it involved additional plans to create homes in its basement.