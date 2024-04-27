Former Edinburgh cafe to become recording studio and office four years after lockdown closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are plans for a former Edinburgh cafe which closed at the height of the first lockdown to become a recording studio.
Proposals have been sent to the city council for a studio and office within the former Broughton Deli Cafe, a change said not to require any modifications to the building.
According to documents, it would include a display, meeting and waiting area at the front of the Barony Street building with an office/studio situated towards the back.
Online profiles show the applicant, Euan Fryer, is director of the Athens of the North record label.
Eight artists are listed as forming part of the label on its website, including local acts jaisu and Linkwood.
The building was the subject of another application for a studio back in 2021, but then it involved additional plans to create homes in its basement.
You can view the application here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.