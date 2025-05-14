A former landmark department store in Edinburgh city centre is to be transformed into a new restaurant after plans were approved by the council.

The proposal by Learmonth Property Investment to turn the former White Stuff shop at 89 George Street into a new restaurant at basement, ground, and first floors, with nine serviced apartments at the rear and upper floors, was accepted by the local authority on May 9.

The application site is the former Gray's retail store that was purpose-built for James Gray and Sons around 1902 in the category B-listed building by Harry Ramsay Taylor.

The main frontage areas of the building will remain largely intact and enhanced under the approved plans, with a separate entrance formed to the rear.

The former White Stuff and Grays store at 89 George Street is currently empty. | Google Maps

The main alterations include removing the existing two sets of non-original timber-lined doors and panelled doors to Hill Street South Lane and installing replacement black/grey finished, timber-lined doors; installing a new conservation type rooflight on the front roof pitch; the removal of the redundant fire escape stair and mechanical/electrical plant within the central section; and the installation of a raised deck with planters on top of the existing roof.

Granting approval for the changes to this landmark city centre building, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposed development will result in the re-use of a vacant category B-listed building in a sustainable, longer-term use, with appropriate levels of adaptation and intervention. Also, enabling the whole building to be occupied will encourage regular maintenance.

“The associated alterations for use of the upper floors as service apartments are suited to the plain internal detailing of these levels and the proposed interventions elsewhere have been sensitively devised and detailed to ensure that they will preserve any features of special architectural or historic interest.

“The proposed works will respect and reinvigorate this listed building through sensitive adaptation in appropriate uses, and are acceptable.

“Overall, the development is in accordance with the development plan. The revised scheme will deliver a sustainable and well-designed development with activation at street level.”

The proposed new rear entrance to the George Street property. | City of Edinburgh Council

In the planning documents, the applicant stated: “It is considered that the proposed new uses will ensure that the whole building can be refurbished and significantly enhanced which will be of benefit to the building but also to the city centre as the uses will help to support the wider city centre economy.”

The building has been altered significantly from the mid-20th century, notably the removal of the second floor atrium and addition of a storey on the central section, and installation of various new shopfront infills.

A major reconfiguration took place in 2010 when the building was sold and occupied by the retailer, White Stuff, in the front and central sections of the basement to first floors, and many of the internal decorative features date from this period. The remainder of the building is either vacant or used for storage.

White Stuff recently vacated the premises and moved along the road to 49 George Street and the shop unit at 89 George Street is currently empty.