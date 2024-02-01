Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former mini-mart in Edinburgh could be turned into a sushi bar.

Plans have been submitted to the city council which would see the vacant building at 63 Home Street transformed. The Tollcross Superstore was open for a quarter of a century but closed its doors last year. It has lain empty ever since with graffiti gathering on its shutters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Tollcross Superstore lies vacant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New documents outlining the proposals have been submitted to the local authority by Yingchan Li. Her Edinburgh-registered company, ComeBuyTea Ltd, shares a name with a Taiwan-founded chain of tea shops with branches in places like Hong Kong, Berlin and California.