Edinburgh planning: Former Tollcross mini-mart could become sushi bar
Plans would see the vacant building transformed.
A former mini-mart in Edinburgh could be turned into a sushi bar.
Plans have been submitted to the city council which would see the vacant building at 63 Home Street transformed. The Tollcross Superstore was open for a quarter of a century but closed its doors last year. It has lain empty ever since with graffiti gathering on its shutters.
New documents outlining the proposals have been submitted to the local authority by Yingchan Li. Her Edinburgh-registered company, ComeBuyTea Ltd, shares a name with a Taiwan-founded chain of tea shops with branches in places like Hong Kong, Berlin and California.
However, the papers suggest the venue would be called Miju Restaurant. The current shop would make way for a floor area with seating for 20 people, a kitchen and storage space.