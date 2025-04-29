Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Edinburgh MSP and health minister, an ex-chief executive of Edinburgh City Council and a former aide to Alistair Darling have been appointed as advisers to the UK Government’s Scotland Office.

Susan Deacon, who was Labour MSP for Edinburgh East from 1999 until 2007 and served as Health Minister for the first two years of the Scottish Parliament, has been made lead non-executive director at the Scotland Office. She is also chair of Lothian Buses and previously chaired the Scottish Police Authority.

And Andrew Kerr, who stepped down last year after nine years as city council chief executive, becomes a non-executive director along with Catherine MacLeod, a former political journalist and then senior special advisor to Alistair Darling during his time as Chancellor.

Susan Deacon and Andrew Kerr are among three new advisers appointed to the Scotland Office. Pictures: John Devlin / Scott Louden. | TSPL

Their role will be to give advice to ministers and officials on the operational and delivery implications of policy proposals; provide independent support, guidance and challenge on the progress and implementation of the department’s strategic direction; and advise on performance and monitor implementation of the department’s business plans.

The appointments, which are for three years, were made under a recruitment campaign conducted under the Cabinet Office public appointment rules.

As lead non-executive director, Ms Deacon will receive £300 per meeting of the board, or for meetings and work undertaken as part of the role. Mr Kerr and Ms MacLeod will receive £200. The roles are expected to involve around 15-20 days a year.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “I am delighted to welcome Susan, Catherine and Andrew to the team. These distinguished individuals bring a wealth of skills and experience. They join our current non-executive directors who will continue to offer invaluable insight, advice and challenge.

“They will all be instrumental in helping us deliver on my four key priorities - economic growth, delivering clean energy, tackling poverty, and rolling out Brand Scotland. These appointments demonstrate our commitment to strong governance and strategic leadership, which is a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change."