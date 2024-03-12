Former Edinburgh offices could become student flats in latest plan for Fountainbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More student flats are planned in Edinburgh's city centre as a former office block is set to be demolished.

The existing building at 160 Dundee Street could be replaced by a new accommodation complex under proposals submitted to the city council. It is yet another development plan for the Fountainbridge area, where a 436-home scheme is already in the works as well as a separate plan for 253 houses and a hotel.

Developers say there will also be space for residential and commercial use as well as parking. Two public consultation events are to be held to allow residents to have their say.

The dates and locations of the events are yet to be confirmed. The existing Silk Mill Novel student accommodation site already lies on the same street.