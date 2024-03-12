Former Edinburgh offices could become student flats in latest plan for Fountainbridge
and live on Freeview channel 276
More student flats are planned in Edinburgh's city centre as a former office block is set to be demolished.
The existing building at 160 Dundee Street could be replaced by a new accommodation complex under proposals submitted to the city council. It is yet another development plan for the Fountainbridge area, where a 436-home scheme is already in the works as well as a separate plan for 253 houses and a hotel.
Developers say there will also be space for residential and commercial use as well as parking. Two public consultation events are to be held to allow residents to have their say.
The dates and locations of the events are yet to be confirmed. The existing Silk Mill Novel student accommodation site already lies on the same street.
You can view the plans here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.