A former landmark Edinburgh social club is to be transformed into serviced apartments, after a change of use application was accepted by the council.

Planning permission was granted to CMW Investments Development Ltd on Friday, May 30, for the change of use from a social club to serviced apartments at 192 Pleasance for the purpose of short term letting (STL), and external alterations to facilitate the change at the property.

The building will have a total of 11 units, ranging from 9.4m2 to 35.4m2. The units will span from the basement floor to the first floor of the building.

An artist's impression of how the former social club will look when the alterations and change of use are carried out. | One Foot Square Architecture and Design

Approving the plans last week, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal is acceptable in terms of its design, choice of materials and is compatible with the character of the existing building. The proposals will not have a detrimental impact on the character and setting of the area.

“The STL units do not share any internal or external spaces with residential properties. Although five units have access to the proposed basement level terrace, there is no impact on residential amenity as there is a high level of pattern of activity in the Pleasance and surrounding area during the day and evening time given the surrounding uses.

“The neighbouring properties already experience a degree of noise during the day and into the evening. In this context, the proposal will not have an adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents.

“Any additional noise and pattern associated with the frequency of the STL use would not result in a further detrimental impact on the living conditions of nearby residents.”

The building at 192 Pleasance as it currently is. | Google Maps

The application site lies on the corner of the Pleasance and Bowmore Place. The existing building is a four-storey 1960's concrete block, formerly in use as a social club. The application submission only relates to the basement, ground floor and first floor. There is an L-shaped residential block at the rear.

The external alterations include the formation of a two metre wide bronze zinc panelled entrance porch on the west elevation, timber fins on the east, south and west elevations, formation of one window on the north elevation for daylighting purposes and four on the east elevation, serving two separate STL units on the basement and ground floor.

Accesses from the east and the west of the building will be formed to ensure that there are no entries shared with neighbouring residential dwellings.

The former bin stores on the east elevation, which has been unused for many years, are to be developed to provide a further two studio-style apartments with main door access from Bowmont Place.

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “The proposals look to refurbish the property and change the use to serviced apartments, providing high-quality, modern living accommodation within this well established residential area.

“It is noted that the building has recently undergone remedial structural works and any proposed alterations must ensure the structural integrity of the residential block is maintained.

“The area is predominantly residential and so it is hoped the change of use to serviced apartments will be considered as a compatible residential use type and supported by the planning department. The size and style of accommodation proposed will provide autonomous living, utilising modern construction and environmental standards in a dynamic part of the city.

“There is an opportunity through the design process to reimagine this corner of the Pleasance by remodelling and revitalising the aesthetic of the street level elevation using natural materials.

“The windows will be replaced and arranged with modern fenestration and the concrete external walls will be overclad with a vertical brise-soleil timber louvre system.

“Bronze coloured zinc cladding is proposed for the entrance porch. Grey zinc cladding is proposed for the infill panels within the new window bays.”

Another angle of how the building will look after the alterations and change of use. | One Foot Square Architecture and Design

An approximate 1.7 metre excavation of the current 5.6m public footway on Pleasance is also proposed to create basement lightwells. The lightwells will create a terrace for the basement level, serving five STL units. One-metre-high bronze railings are proposed to surround the basement wells on the public footway.

A total of 39 representations were made on this application on the council’s online planning portal, 35 of which are in support, three objections and one general comment.

Reasons for objection included noise from the shared corridor of apartment 10, a negative impact on residential amenity, an increase in parking issues, unsuitability for the local area, and the reduction of an “already narrow footpath”.

Reasons for support included the improvement to the existing derelict building and the local economic benefit it would bring. Among those in support, local resident James Tiffney said: “It would be great to see this place be put to good use and to help in creating accommodation which is much needed in the town centre.”

While another local resident, Stephen Amos, said: “Happy to see the building being renovated and put to good use that suits the local area, and the proposals look like they will improve the building.”

The applicant now has three years to commence work to change the building’s use from social club to serviced apartments.