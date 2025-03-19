Former Lothian Labour MSP Neil Findlay has resigned from the party in protest at the UK Government’s benefit cuts.

He labelled yesterday’s announcement of a £5 billion reduction in welfare spending by Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall as a “disgusting attack on the sick and disabled”. And he said after 35 years in the Labour Party, the cuts were the last straw.

In a resignation letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Findlay said he had volunteered for many different roles in the party and knocked on tens of thousands of doors over the years, as well as serving nine years as a councillor and 10 as an MSP. “But today I can no longer remain a member of a party that lied to the British people at the last election and with regularity betrays the people who voted for it.”

Neil Findlay was a Lothian Labour MSP from 2011 until 2021

He criticised the means-testing of the winter fuel payment, the decision not to compensate Waspi women, the failure to remove the two-child benefit cap and accused the government of abandoning the workers at Grangemouth.

He said: "At a time when more people are going hungry, fuel bills are soaring and the cost of living is leaving working class families unable to afford the basics, a Labour Government should be going after the billions lost in corporate tax fraud and avoidance, it should be making those companies that pollute our environment pay and it should be introducing a wealth tax on the super rich. But instead you choose to punish and stigmatise the weak, poor and the vulnerable."

On yesterday’s announcement, he said: "Of course people who can work should work - no one is questioning that - but for my relatives, friends and neighbours, and your constituents who have the misfortune to suffer from a chronic, debilitating, long term condition that leaves them bed bound, unable to leave their home or crushed by mental illness, these cuts will not motivate them to get back to work.

"It will instead scare and humiliate them and strip them of their dignity and self respect and for some it will send them to an early grave. The blame for this will lie squarely with you and the sycophants within your party who passively support these dreadful cuts."

Mr Findlay was a councillor in West Lothian, representing Fauldhouse and Breich Valley from 2003 until 2012. He was elected to the Scottish Parliament as a Labour list MSP for Lothian in 2011 and later served in a number of roles in the shadow cabinet, including health and wellbeing; fair work, skills and training; and constitutional relations.

He stood in the Scottish Labour leadership election in 2014, finishing second out of three candidates when Jim Murphy won. The following year he led the campaign in Scotland to make Jeremy Corbyn UK Labour leader and was a strong supporter of Richard Leonard when he became Scottish leader in 2017.

Mr Findlay, who stood down in 2021, finished his letter to Sir Keir by predicting Labour would pay an electoral price for the benefit cuts.

"The reality is that Labour will be lucky to come third at the forthcoming Scottish election, will lose power in Wales for the first time and faces being routed at the next UK election and this will be down to your disastrous tenure as leader. All of which threatened the very existence of the party. MPs who continue to support your agenda are turkeys voting for Christmas.

"In solidarity with the individuals and families who will be affected by these vindictive and brutal policies and for my own sanity, dignity and self respect I can no longer remain a member of the Labour party."