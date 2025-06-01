Former police inspector accused of perjury over topless women tribunal evidence

Henshaw appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. | National World

A former Police Scotland firearms officer is alleged to have committed perjury over evidence he gave to an employment tribunal involving a colleague.

Inspector Keith Warhurst is said to have sent a video of topless women to a work WhatsApp group and to have made a derogatory sexist comment about a sergeant’s pregnant partner.

Mr Warhurst, 50, is then claimed to have perjured himself by denying he sent the image or made the comment when he gave evidence to the employment tribunal in 2021.

The senior officer, now retired, denies all the allegations and appeared in the dock on the first day of a trial in front of a jury at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday. (30.05)

The trial heard from witness Richard Creanor, 46, who said he was an operational firearms commander with Police Scotland but left the organisation after 14 years service in 2021.

Mr Creanor said he gave evidence regarding the video and the comment at an employment tribunal involving a female colleague but had been left “furious” after reading subsequent press coverage of the case.

He said: “I was aware I had been named and that Keith had insinuated or stated that I had lied. “Even by giving his own evidence that these things were not true, that basically said I had lied.”

Mr Creanor said he witnessed Mr Warhurst make the derogatory comment about the partner of officer John Morgan in an office at Police Scotland HQ at Fettes in Edinburgh in April 2017.

He said Sgt Morgan informed several officers he and his partner were expecting a baby and was offering to buy cakes for colleagues to celebrate the news. Mr Creanor said the sergeant had told them he had accompanied his wife to the hospital the previous day as she had believed she had a cyst.

Mr Creanor told the jury Mr Warhurst, from Livingston, West Lothian, had replied to the news by stating “well she must be a right f***ing fat bitch if she didn’t realise she was pregnant”.

Mr Creanor said the room fell silent and one officer “put his head in his hands” following the comment. He added: “I was stunned. I’ve got a background in the CID and it’s not for the faint hearted, but I don’t think I have ever heard response like that. It was massively inappropriate and just a horrible thing to say.”

He said Sgt Morgan was “furious” at the comment and had replied to Mr Warhurst but told the court he could not remember what his colleague had said.

Mr Creanor said while he was a serving officer he was a member of a work WhatsApp group along with several sergeants in the firearms unit of Police Scotland. He said Mr Warhurst had recently been promoted to the rank of Inspector when he sent an M-peg video of topless women to the group around October 2017.

Mr Creanor said: “I think it [the video] was women jumping up and down pulling their tops up. I wasn’t offended by it, maybe I should have been but I wasn’t.”

He said one member of the group had sarcastically commented “that’s appropriate for a new inspector” and had left the group shortly afterwards. During cross examination Mr Creanor said the video contained footage of “20 or 30 women” who were seen “exposing their breasts”.

The trial in front of Sheriff Derek O’Carroll continues this week.