A former pub in the south of Edinburgh could be turned into a takeaway.

The Royal Bar on Moredunvale Road, located near the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, has been vacant for some time. But the building is now owned by shopkeeper Usmaan Ishad who runs a Spar next door.

Mr Ishad last year received permission to turn the premises into offices and storage space for his shop. However, he already has plans to convert the building further by serving hot food from the area previously earmarked for offices.

The former Royal Bar lies vacant

The type of food expected to be sold from the premises is unclear. Under the proposals submitted to the city council, storage space would remain where the pub's cellar once lay.