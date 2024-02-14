Edinburgh planning: former pub near Royal Infirmary to become takeaway
The Royal Bar on Moredunvale Road, located near the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, has been vacant for some time. But the building is now owned by shopkeeper Usmaan Ishad who runs a Spar next door.
Mr Ishad last year received permission to turn the premises into offices and storage space for his shop. However, he already has plans to convert the building further by serving hot food from the area previously earmarked for offices.
The type of food expected to be sold from the premises is unclear. Under the proposals submitted to the city council, storage space would remain where the pub's cellar once lay.
There would also be an area each for customers and staff at the front of the property. Approval of the bid would add to existing takeaway options in the vicinity, including Moredun Spice and Tino's Jolly Fry.