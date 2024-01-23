Calvin Bourke made the shocking threats towards officers following his arrest.

A former soldier told police officers he was in possession of a bomb and “there was going to be a school shooting” after he was arrested for attacking a doorman.

Calvin Bourke made the shocking threats towards officers following his arrest for attempting to strangle a security supervisor at the trendy House of Gods hotel in Edinburgh city centre.

Bourke was then taken into a cell at city’s St Leonard’s police station where he head butted a constable to the face before being taken to the ground by officers in October last year.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told 30-year-old Bourke was staying at the House of Gods hotel at the capital’s Cowgate when he became involved in a bust up with door supervisor Luke McPhee.

The pair fell to the ground where Bourke twisted Mr McPhee’s body warmer around his neck and tighten his grip where the hotel worker’s breathing became restricted.

Door staff from neighbouring premises were made aware of the fight and, after rushing to their colleague’s aid, Bourke was restrained and the police were notified. While being processed at the police station, the court was told Bourke’s “behaviour became significantly worse” and the construction worker began issuing threats.

Fiscal depute Abbie McKearly said: “He stated towards PC Price ‘you f***ing little p**f’ and ‘I’m going to murder you’. [He said] I’ve got bombs and I’m going to kill you and there is going to be a school shooting.

“At the charge bar he continued to be unruly and was taken straight to a cell. In the cell he was being held by PC Ritchie and PC Price and at that time he head butted PC Price to the right side of his face and was taken to the ground by other officers.”

Bourke appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting door supervisor Luke McPhee and PC Cameron Price on October 19 last year. He also admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner where he stated he had a bomb and there was going to be a school shooting on the same date.

Solicitor Paul Dalling, defending, said Bourke was from the Falkirk area and was a father-of one. Mr Dalling said he is currently employed by Morrison’s Energy and his job “remains open to him” at the moment.

The lawyer told the court Bourke had previously served in Afghanistan with the British Army and had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder in 2021.

He said his client had “a recurring problem with alcohol” and had drunk “to excess” on the evening he made the “clearly reprehensible” threats and carried out the assaults.