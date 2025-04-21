The building of Scotland’s iconic Forth Rail Bridge has been brought back to life thanks to the creative talents of Queen Margaret University’s (QMU) award-winning filmmaker.

Walid Salhab, a media practice lecturer at QMU, has used a blend of photography, time-lapse filming, AI and visual storytelling to create an action-packed short film clip depicting the bridge’s construction in the 1880s.

The Forth Rail Bridge is a celebrated Scottish landmark and a milestone in the development of railway civil engineering. It was the first major structure in Britain to be made of steel, and its construction resulted in a continuous East Coast railway route from London to Aberdeen.

Walid’s one-minute short film shows hundreds of workers beavering away on the construction of the magnificent structure. With the help of AI, Walid has breathed life into images of the bridge, showcasing an important period in Scotland’s history, and helping to celebrate the skill and innovation of the engineers and construction workers who created the iconic structure.

Walid, the creative talent behind the innovative new film of the bridge, is an award-winning filmmaker and lecturer who is particularly well-known for his unique style of stop-motion/time-lapse filmmaking. In recent years, Walid has gained international recognition for his stunning portrayals of Edinburgh’s and Scotland’s iconic buildings and dramatic landscapes.

He is the only man in history to have had access to the full five-month build phase of the Kelpies in Falkirk. His dynamic stop-motion/time-lapse film of the magnificent equine monuments was used to launch the Kelpies in Scotland and New York in 2014, thereby helping to promote Falkirk as an international tourism destination.

Walid explained: “I have always been fascinated by the enormity and beauty of the Forth Rail Bridge. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it has such an interesting history, and its application of science to architecture went on to profoundly influence mankind in ways beyond bridge-building.”

He continued: "I've been doing time-lapses of the bridges in South Queensferry for a few years now. Over time, I’ve come across some amazing old photos of the Forth Rail Bridge being built. That got me thinking - what if I could create actual footage of the construction process using AI?

“I started taking photos of the angles I wanted, and then used four different software programmes to put it all together, mixing in bits of the time-lapses I’ve shot over the years.”

Walid has been really moved by the reaction to his short film. He said: “The response has been incredible, and for some people, seeing the construction activity come to life has been quite emotional for them. I didn’t realise just how much the rail bridge resonates with people until I started hearing from the grandchildren of those who helped build it - reaching out to thank me for bringing its story to life. The bridge obviously holds a very special place in people’s hearts."

Discussing his work, Walid said: “Scotland is the perfect place for a filmmaker to experiment and innovate with their filming techniques. The beauty of the country, with its stunning landscapes and architecture, provides the main feature or backdrop to many of my short films. I can’t fail to be inspired by the opportunities that are presented to me, and I can let my imagination run wild. AI is unlocking new dimensions of creativity for me, enabling fresh and imaginative ways to showcase Scotland’s iconic monuments, architecture, and beauty spots."

However, Walid’s latest work with the Forth Rail Bridge is just part of his bigger filming ambition. He confirmed: “My goal is to see if I can use AI to create a feature length film. So, I am experimenting to find out if one person alone, without the expense of a full crew of actors and camera operators, can create an entire movie.

“I like to encourage my students to look at new ways of expanding and capitalising on their creative filmmaking. If one person can make a feature length film with the help of AI, it will be easier for more talented young filmmakers to break into the feature film industry.”

Walid’s film clips of the Forth Rail Bridge and of Edinburgh’s statues have sparked widespread interest, especially on Facebook and TikTok.

You can view more of Walid’s latest experimental short films on Facebook (Salhabfilms) and TikTok (cedar9982).