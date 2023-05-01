News you can trust since 1873
Forth Road Bridge reopens to traffic after three-hour closure due to police incident

Bus services diverted and footpath closed during incident

By Ian Swanson
Published 1st May 2023, 20:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 20:30 BST

The Forth Road Bridge has reopened after being closed for nearly three hours due to a police incident.

Bus services were diverted away from the area and the footbridge was also shut to members of the public during the incident.

News of the closure was posted on social media at 4.14pm, saying that the bridge was shut in both directions and emergency services were in attendance. An update from Traffic Scotland shortly before 7pm said all lanes were now open and running again in both directions.

The Forth Road Bridge has now reopened following a police incident.
