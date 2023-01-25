Four people who were left stranded on Cramond island have been rescued by the RNLI. Crews rushed to the aid of the group who had been cut off by the tide on Wednesday afternoon (January 25).

Two RNLI inshore lifeboats from South Queensferry and Kinghorn sped out into the Firth of Forth after the alarm was raised at about 1.30pm, the coastguard said. They were taken to safety at Granton Harbour in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four people were said to be safe and well, though wet up to their knees. It comes just days after a group of five people were stranded on Cramond, on Friday January 13. Queensferry Lifeboat launched at 3.45pm and rescued the group, with one casualty suffering in the extremely cold temperatures, the RNLI said. The survivors were taken to Cramond Village.

Queensferry Lifeboat rescuing people stranded on Cramond Island in January 2023

An RNLI spokesperson said: “It is incredibly important to stay vigilant when visiting the coast or walking near a body of water, such as a river or canal. Surfaces can be incredibly slippery and water temperatures can be much colder than expected.

“If you or someone else gets into difficulty, remember to Float to Live. Cold water shock is a real danger for anyone entering water that is 15°C or below, especially at this time of year when the average sea temperature around Scotland is just 6 to 10°C. Call 999 or 112 and ask for the emergency services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad