Finlay Menzies is running to raise money for other athletes with disabilities

The 17-year old, who has cerebral palsy, uses a specialised three-wheeled frame designed to help runners with mobility, balance or co-ordination issues.

A pupil at Balerno High School, Finlay started his athletics journey six years ago with coach Celia Peerless at Edinburgh Eagles Athletics Club, which has a section for children with autism and learning difficulties. Still coached by Celia, he has now moved into mainstream training at Livingston Athletics Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A half marathon will be a big step up for the teenager, who normally competes in 100m, 200m and 400m track events and is a regular parkrunner at Cramond.

Finlay, who is running to raise money for Lothian Disability Sport, said: “The training for half marathon is quite different from any other form of training I’ve done before. It’s a lot slower paced but I needed to build my stamina up. It’s taken since January to train for my first half marathon and at some point, I hope to do a full marathon.”He will be accompanied on his run by friend Mark Galloway, a fellow member of St Mungo’s Scottish Episcopal Church in Balerno, who will help him keep his frame running wheels clear and make sure he takes on food and drink during the event.