Free fitness course launched for Leith mums on lower incomes

Edinburgh Leisure have launched a free eight-week fitness course to encourage young mums on lower incomes living in Leith to stay active.

The new project, Active Mums, offers two months of free group fitness sessions by qualified instructors including dancing, circuits and swimming.

A wellbeing workshop will be held after each session where the women will be supported in developing strategies to help them, and their children, stay fit.

The project is being delivered by Edinburgh Leisure and Dr Bell’s Family Centre, a charity that supports families in the area, and is funded by NHS Lothian’s Health Improvement Fund.

Participants will receive an Edinburgh Leisure card which gives them six months access to the gym, pool and fitness classes for £1.

Sara Kemp, Community Development Officer at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “There are so many barriers to overcome in being and staying active, which can include lack of money, no childcare, lack of time for themselves, lack of confidence and no-one to get active with. However, by supporting this group of mums, we’re hoping that it will kick start them to make habits that will last a lifetime.

“We’ve made a great start with our first group of 10 mums and it will be interesting to see how they feel at the end of the course and what changes they have made to ensure they carry on being active for themselves and for their children.”

Edinburgh Leisure revealed that funding has been secured to run three more Active Mum courses in other parts of the Capital in 2019

