Fresh plans for massive Edinburgh hotel with more than 200 beds near airport
The Sandman Signature group has launched a bid to set up in Scotland's capital, adding to its UK portfolio which includes hotels in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Newcastle. Landowners previously received planning permission to build a hotel on the site, but the latest proposals include a revision of the terms.
A six-storey hotel with 238 beds, a bar/restaurant, swimming pool, gym, conference facilities and parking has been put forward. The site is currently used by airport passengers for long-stay parking.
A design statement reads: "The proposed site is situated to the south of Fairview Mill, Ingliston, adjacent to Edinburgh Airport. The land is currently used as a long-stay car parking facility for Edinburgh Airport.
"The runway is located immediately north of the site and the terminal building is approximately 400m north-east of the site. To the south of the site is the A8, a major thoroughfare in and out of Edinburgh. Immediately to the west of the site is the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston, comprising a mixture of exhibition and event buildings."
It continues: "The hotel’s positioning at the south-western corner of the site presents the opportunity for a presence within the surrounding context and this key corner will be the first key interaction that many guests have with the hotel on approach from the airport by road, foot or public transport.
"By creating a single point of entry from Fairview Road adjacent to this, there is a clear delineation between both restaurant and hotel uses. Landscaping helps to create a logical flow for vehicles and on entry to the site the active ground floor uses of the hotel and the restaurant will help to draw guests in.
"By orientating these both into the site and more formally out towards the road, the opportunity exists for a dynamic relationship with the surrounding sites that are yet to be developed."
