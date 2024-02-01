News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh planning: Fresh plans launched to turn city centre food shop into restaurant after noise setback

Jordan Valley on Nicolson Street could become a diner.

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 1st Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT
Fresh plans to transform a food shop in Edinburgh city centre into a restaurant have been lodged.

Jordan Valley on Nicolson Street has sold healthy produce for more than 20 years - but a bid to turn it into a diner has been reignited. A previous planning application for an eatery, which would have seen the shopfront remain as is, was withdrawn last year after concerns about potential noise levels.

Now, applicant Jing Shen has submitted fresh documents to the city council seeking permission to create a restaurant - this time with 'restricted cooking'. The scheme would see part of the basement used for food prep and another section retained for storage.

Fresh plans would see Jordan Valley converted into a restaurant

The restaurant seating would be created on the site of the current shop floor. It is not clear when the diner would open.

The building, which dates back to the 18th century, is categorically B-listed. You can view the new application here.

