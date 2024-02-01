Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fresh plans to transform a food shop in Edinburgh city centre into a restaurant have been lodged.

Jordan Valley on Nicolson Street has sold healthy produce for more than 20 years - but a bid to turn it into a diner has been reignited. A previous planning application for an eatery, which would have seen the shopfront remain as is, was withdrawn last year after concerns about potential noise levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, applicant Jing Shen has submitted fresh documents to the city council seeking permission to create a restaurant - this time with 'restricted cooking'. The scheme would see part of the basement used for food prep and another section retained for storage.

Fresh plans would see Jordan Valley converted into a restaurant

The restaurant seating would be created on the site of the current shop floor. It is not clear when the diner would open.