Frightened Rabbit pull plug on Glasgow music festival

Frightened Rabbit have decided to scrap their one-day festival in Glasgow next month following the death of frontman Scott Hutchison.

The group revealed earlier this year that they were working on setting up their own festival, entitled The First Incident.

The festival, which was to feature a host of acts from Leeds krautrock outfit Hookworms to Dundee group Be Charlotte, was scheduled to take place at the SWG3 complex on the banks of the Clyde on 1 June.

Frightened Rabbit were to headline at the Galvanizers Yard at SWG3, but have now decided to cancel the whole event following the tragic death of their singer and founder Scott Hutchison earlier this month.

In a tweet, the band announced the news and included a link to a mental health charity which people can donate to: “We’ve made the decision to cancel The First Incident on June 1st. Some people have said that they’d like to donate their ticket cost to charity. If this is something you’d like to do we would ask that you donate to @SAMHtweets in Scott’s memory: https://www.samh.org.uk”.

Last week a mural in tribute to the late Scott Hutchison appeared in Glasgow courtesy of artist Michael Corr.