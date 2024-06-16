Televised debates, manifesto launches and interesting polls - the general election was in full swing this week, with all the elements of a hectic campaign.
But the overall picture remains largely the same - Labour seemingly well ahead, but determined not to take anything for granted; and the Tories appearing to go from bad to worse, and unable to improve their ratings.
And now the election will have to compete with the Euros for attention for the rest of the campaign. First Minister John Swinney made the trip to Germany for the opening match between Scotland and the hosts.
Here is the story of the election week in 13 pictures.
1. Lib Dem rollercoaster ride
Liberal Democrats launched their UK manifesto in London on Monday - then stunt-loving leader Sir Ed Davey was off to Thorpe Park in Surrey, where he tried out the Colossus, a ten-loop rollercoaster.
The manifesto promised more money for the NHS, the reversal of Tory tax cuts for banks, reform of capital gains tax and higher pay for people on zero hours contracts | PA Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire
2. Douglas Ross announces resignation
Douglas Ross announced on Monday that he will resign as Sottish Conservative leader after the election. It came after an angry reaction to his decision to U-turn on his pledge to end his MP role to concentrate on Holyrood. Instead, he opted to oust sick colleague David Duguid and take over as candidate for Aberdeenhire North and Moray East. Mr Ross also said that if he wins the seat he will leave the Scottish Parliament. | Getty Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
3. Racetrack launch for Tory manifesto
The Conservatives chose Silverstone motor racing circuit for the launch of their manifesto on Tuesday. But Rishi Sunak arrived with his wife Akshata Murty in a shiny black Audi rather than a roaring F1 racing car.
The manifesto pledged to cut National Insurance by another 2p and scrap it for the self-employed, financed mainly by benefit cuts. There was also a promise to deport 90,000 migrants,. | PA Photo: James Manning/PA Wire
4. Swinney v Sarwar
SNP leader John Swinney and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar took part in a BBC Debate Night election special on Tuesday, with leaders of the five main Scottish parties answering questions in Glasgow. Mr Swinney claimed both the Tories and Labour would continue austerity. But Mr Sarwar told him: "Read my lips. No austerity under Labour." Photo: Jane Barlow/PA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.