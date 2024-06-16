2 . Douglas Ross announces resignation

Douglas Ross announced on Monday that he will resign as Sottish Conservative leader after the election. It came after an angry reaction to his decision to U-turn on his pledge to end his MP role to concentrate on Holyrood. Instead, he opted to oust sick colleague David Duguid and take over as candidate for Aberdeenhire North and Moray East. Mr Ross also said that if he wins the seat he will leave the Scottish Parliament. | Getty Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images