All the main parties, apart from the Tories, held manifesto launches in Scotland this week - and all chose the Capital for their set-piece events.

The Lib Dems were at Craigie’s Farm, near South Queensferry, Labour at Murrayfield, the SNP at Edinburgh Park and the Greens at Summerhall.

There were also more key TV appearances, most prominently the BBC’s Question Time leaders special when the Tory, Labour, SNP and Lib Dem leaders all took part but individually rather than together.

But the politicians had serious competition for the attention of the public, who may have been more interested in the Euros which got under way in Germany and will still be going when the election is over.

Here is a round-up of the week’s election campaign highlights - in 10 pictures.

Campaigning in Portobello Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray joined Labour's Edinburgh East & Musselburgh candidate Chris Murray - no relation - to campaign in Portobello on Sunday.

Nigel Farage launches Reform UK 'contract' Nigel Farage launched Reform UK's programme, styled a "contract" rather than a manifesto, proposing £70 billion of tax cuts, a freeze on "non-essential" immigration and scrapping net zero. He told the event in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, on Monday that this election was "just the strt" for his party.

Lib Dems down on the farm Lib Dem deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain narrowly missed getting run over by Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton when he took the wheel of a tractor at the party's manifesto launch at Craigie's Farm, South Queensferry, on Monday.