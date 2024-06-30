Another week on the campaign trail and the politicians have continued their hunt for votes ahead of polling day on July 4.

The Tories launched their Scottish manifesto on Monday.

The SNP’s John Swinney went to the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston, called in at a florist with Edinburgh South candidate Simita Kumar and later in the week joined Tommy Sheppard on Portobello beach.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton visited Edinburgh Zoo and also went paddleboarding on the Union Canal.

There was the final televised debate - an angry clash between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.

And the betting scandal over Tory candidates, officials and others allegedly placing bets on the date of the election shortly before it was announced seemed to grow and grow.

Scroll through these pictures and remind yourself of the past week on the campaign trail.

1 . A visit to the Royal Highland Show First Minister John Swinney visited the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston last Saturday, where he launched the SNP's rural manifesto. He said the Tories' "botched" Brexit deal had resulted in uncertainty on farm funding, caused severe labour shortages, and imposed costly trade barriers with the EU.

2 . JK Rowling criticises Labour Harry Potter author JK Rowling accused Keir Starmer of "abandoning women" who are concerned about transgender rights and said she would struggle to vote Labour in the election. She later tweeted an endorsement of the SNP's Joanna Cherry in Edinburgh South West: "@joannaccherry and I might not agree on the constitutional issue, but we need brave, principled women like her in parliament."

3 . Scottish Tory manifesto launch Prim Minister Rishi Sunak joined Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel in Edinburgh for the launch of the Scottish Conservative party's manifesto on Monday.

4 . Betting scandal candidates suspended Rishi Sunak finally dropped the two Tory candidates at the centre of the betting scandal. Craig Williams, the Prime Minister's parliamentary aide who is standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, and Bristol North West candidate Laura Saunders were suspended on Tuesday, 12 days after allegations surfaced about bets being placed on the date of the elections shortly before it was announced.