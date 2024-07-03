General election 2024: Close fights in Edinburgh's battleground seats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There could be a close finish in several battleground seats in Edinburgh and the Lothians when the votes are counted in tomorrow’s general election.

Labour is bidding to take key seats from the SNP in the Capital and in East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian. But a new opinion poll published today in the Evening News’ sister paper The Scotsman, shows Labour slipping behind the SNP in national support, suggesting some tight results are in prospect.

The Savanta survey puts the SNP on 34 per cent with Labour on 31 per cent, a fall of seven points since the middle of June. Polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice estimated that would mean 24 MPs for the SNP and 22 for Labour.

Meanwhile, UK-wide polls continue to give Labour a clear lead over the Tories, though this has narrowed slightly from 20 points to 19, with the average ratings showing Labour on 40 per cent support and the Conservatives on 21 per cent.

SNP leader John Swinney will tell an eve-of-poll rally tonight that the election result in England is a foregone conclusion, but the election in Scotland is on a knife-edge, with a contest of competing ideas and values. And he is due to say: “There are seats that could be decided by only a handful of votes. So be certain about one thing – your vote will matter. It could make all the difference.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Scots could “end the Tory nightmare” by voting Labour. He said: “This election is a straight choice between a broken status quo with two bad governments, or change with Labour.” And he reinforced his party’s message, saying change could only happen if people voted for it.

