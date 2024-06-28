TSPL

Emergency arrangements have been put in place for people in Edinburgh who are heading off on holiday and have not yet received their postal votes.

Thousands of postal ballots due to be delivered to homes across the city may have been delayed due to a huge increase in demand for postal votes, likely to be linked to the timing of the general election, during the Scottish school holidays.

Postal votes are more in demand at this election because polling day falls during the school holidays when many people will be away.

So an emergency polling booth has been set up at the City Chambers in the High Street where people affected can go and vote in person today and over the weekend.

The number of postal votes issued in Edinburgh has surged from 72,664 at the last general election to 103,581 this time - an increase of 42.5 per cent - meaning nearly 31,000 extra ballots to be printed, distributed and eventually processed.

The dramatic rise is almost certainly because many people will be away from home on polling day, Thursday July 4, as a result of the school holidays.

The city council said postal ballots were sent out in two batches, on June 19 and June 26. Those who applied closer to the deadline for applications and were included in the second batch may have had their packs held up.

Royal Mail is said to be delivering them as quickly as possible. The council says unless people are leaving over the weekend they should wait for their voting pack to be delivered, but if they have not received it by Monday to contact the council at [email protected] or via the helpline on 0131 200 2315.

Those who go to the emergency centre will have their voting pack reissued and they will be encouraged to fill in their ballot there and then, either using the private space of the booth or wherever they choose, and use the post box outside the City Chambers to post it.

The City Chambers facility will be open until 5pm today and then from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Voters should take photo ID when they go.

If there are still significant numbers who have not received their voting packs after the weekend, the council is ready to keep the emergency centre open into next week if necessary.

The Electoral Management Board for Scotland, which represents returning officers in all areas, has said there have been "many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes" across the country.

Edinburgh’s Returning Officer, Paul Lawrence, said: “I appreciate the concerns of voters on this issue and my absolute priority is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote in this General Election.

“That’s why we’ve taken the decision to put in extra resources and open the City Chambers this weekend. Please only attend if you haven’t received your postal vote and you’re going on holiday or won’t be at home next week.

“I’d encourage anyone who has already received their postal vote to return it as soon as possible, through Royal Mail.