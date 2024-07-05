Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour won Edinburgh North and Leith from the SNP by more than 7,000 votes, ending Deidre Brock’s nine years as MP for the seat.

Labour’s Tracy Gilbert, Scottish regional secretary of the shopworkers’ union Usdaw, will now represent the area where she has lived for all her adult life.

In her speech at the count, she said she would “work tirelessly in the interests of our entire community” at Westminster. “There are so many people who have voted for Scottish Labour for the first time at this election or have come back to the party. Can I assure them I will do everything I can to deliver the change that our community so desperately needs.

“I decided to stand to be the candidate for my home because for far too long so many people in my community have been ignored and let behind - we have a housing emergency, poverty is on the increase and e have poor people feeding more poor people at foodbanks, work’s not paying and people are dying while waiting on hospital waiting lists. These people aren’t strangers - these re or friend, our family, our neighbours, our community.

“The Scottish Labour Party is going to fix these issues, we’l deliver on our manifesto promises of economic stability, cheaper bills through GB Energy, cutting NHS waiting times, securing a new deal for workers, investing in jobs and opportunities for young people and maximising Scotland’s influence at Westminster. “

In her farewell speech, Deidre Brock congratulated Ms Gilbert. But she drew cheers from her supporters when I do hope you do not read this as a decision in any sort of way that we are going to give up on the cause of independence. We will keep fighting.”

The Greens finished in third place, with the Lib Dems fourth and the Tories relegated to fifth place.

Tracy Gilbert - Scottish Labour Party: 20,805

Deidre Brock - Scottish National Party (SNP): 13,537

Kayleigh Ferguson O'Neill - Scottish Greens: 5,417

Mike Andersen - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 3,879

Joanna Mowat - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 3,254

Alan Gordon Melville - Reform UK: 1,818

David Don Jacobsen - Socialist Labour Party: 227

Niel Deepnarain - Scottish Family Party – Defending Traditional Values: 210

Richard Charles Shillcock - Communist Party of Britain: 189

Caroline Waterloo - Independent (EP): 139

Labour majority 7,268