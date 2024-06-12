Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 general election is in full swing - politicians are travelling the country, holding rallies, doing stunts, meeting voters and taking their battlebuses to the key constituencies, as well as launching their manifestos and appearing in televised debates.

But in addition to hearing the parties’ rival plans, voters need to know some practical points about voting and how the election works. Here are the answers to some basic questions.

Everything is counting down to polling day on July 4

When is the general election?

Polling day is Thursday July 4 and the polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm. But many people will vote before polling day because they have a postal vote.

Once the polls close at 10pm on July 4, the ballot boxes are sealed and taken to a central point in each area for the votes to be counted. The count for all five Edinburgh constituencies will take place at the Royal Highland Showground at Ingliston. Counting will begin as soon as ballot boxes arrive and continue through the night, with results likely to be announced in the early hours of the morning.

Who can vote?

In order to vote, you must be on the electoral register.

You must also be 18 years of age or over on polling day - 16 and 17 year-olds cannot vote in the general election because Westminster rather than the Scottish Parliament sets the rules on who is eligible to take part.

You must also be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen and be a resident at an address in the UK or be a UK citizen living abroad.

How do I register to vote?

If you’ve voted before in the same place, you will probably be on the electoral register already. But if you've never registered before, have moved house or have changed your name, you need to register or you won’t be able to vote.

The deadline for registering to vote in the July 4 general election is 11.59pm on Tuesday June 18.

You can check whether you are on the register and fill in the registration form by visiting the UK Government website: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

You will be asked for your National Insurance number, but you can still register if you do not have one.

And we now need ID at the polling station, don’t we?

Yes. This is the first general election when voters must produce some form of photo ID in order to vote at a polling station. Acceptable forms of ID include a passport, a photo driving licence, a disabled blue badge and an older or disabled person’s bus pass.

But if you don’t have an appropriate form of photo ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate on the Electoral Commission website. The deadline is Wednesday June 26 at 5pm.

The requirement for ID at polling stations does not apply at Scottish Parliament elections or council elections in Scotland.

Can I get a postal vote?

You can choose to vote in person, by post, or by proxy. If you know that you won’t be able to get to the polling station on polling day, you can vote by post. You can apply for a postal vote if you’re away on holiday or because your work schedule means you can't get to polling station. Or you can also choose to vote by post simply because it would be more convenient for you.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote in the July 4 general election is 5pm on Wednesday, June 19. You will then be sent a postal vote pack - including your ballot paper - before the election. It will contain instructions on how to vote securely and return you ballot paper before July 4.

Can I get a proxy vote?

If you’re unable to vote in person, you can apply for a proxy vote - in other words, you can ask that someone else votes on your behalf.

Circumstances where this might happen include being away on polling day, being registered as an overseas voter, having a medical issue or disability, or not being able to vote in person because of work or military service

Your proxy should be someone you trust to vote on your behalf. You’ll need to tell them which candidate you want to vote for.

If you want to apply online for a proxy vote, you must apply by 5pm on Wednesday June 26, 2024. If you want to apply by post for a proxy vote, you must get your proxy vote application to your local Electoral Registration Office by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

What if I’m taken ill on polling day?

In certain circumstances, where you have an emergency that means you can't vote in person, you can apply for an emergency proxy.

This must be something that you weren't aware of before the normal proxy vote deadline - for example, a medical emergency, being away for work, photo ID being lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed, or your existing proxy being unable to vote on your behalf.