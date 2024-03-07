Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh private school is planning to create a new 3G hockey pitch as part of a makeover of its sporting facilities.

The Goldenacre Sports Ground hosts George Heriot's School's playing fields and is home to Heriot's rugby and cricket clubs. Proposals for a full-sized artificial pitch with LED lights and surrounded by fencing have been sent to the city council.

There are also plans for a smaller practice area also made of artificial grass. Documents enclosed in the application say the development will respond to increased demand for all-weather hockey pitches.

Agents Smith Scott Mullen wrote: "This development forms an important aspect of the school’s sports provision and their ability to provide safe, playable facilities. The proposed design for the new sports facility allows for the creation of a new full sized artificial sports pitch and a smaller artificial practice area which would be located beside the campus’ existing artificial pitch, directly adjacent to Ferry Road.

"The proposed pitch and practice area would be 3G type pitches to provide a safe, playable competition standard playing surface and would be green in colour. Space would also be provided for dug-outs, storage and informal ground level standing space for spectator viewing to one side."

As well as encouraging young people to be active, the school says the scheme will allow nearby clubs and groups to use a high-quality facility all year round. Replacing an existing cricket pitch with the new hockey field was considered but abandoned as an option after objections from the cricket club.