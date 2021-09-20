George Street bus crash: Ambulance on scene after collision with pedestrian

Emergency services are on the scene in Edinburgh city centre after a person was injured during a collision with a bus.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:58 pm
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:07 pm

The George Street incident comes as a separate incident is being dealt with at the Mound, with bomb squad in attendance as a number of streets in the area are sealed off.

Ambulances have been spotted at the corner of George Street near St Andrew Square, while paramedics tend to a casualty near a bus.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Monday, 20 September, we received a report of a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian.

Paramedics are on the scene. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

Updates to follow.

