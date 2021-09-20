George Street bus crash: Ambulance on scene after collision with pedestrian

The George Street incident comes as a separate incident is being dealt with at the Mound, with bomb squad in attendance as a number of streets in the area are sealed off.

Ambulances have been spotted at the corner of George Street near St Andrew Square, while paramedics tend to a casualty near a bus.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Monday, 20 September, we received a report of a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics are on the scene. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

Updates to follow.