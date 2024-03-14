Getting in step – 90-year-old Edinburgh care home resident learns to tap dance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reaching out to local dance school, HB Arts, the team organised for Margo to finally get her toes tapping, with a special lesson led by dance teacher, Sarah MacLeod, and a visit to meet the youngsters that attend the classes each week.

Presented with a pair of tap shoes, Margo learnt some classic steps to her favourite song – Guy Mitchell’s ‘Music, Music, Music’ – which the team noticed always gets her toes tapping in the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the experience, Margo said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience and learning how to tap dance with the children. I’d like to encourage everyone to keep dancing – it can really bring a smile to your face.”

Margo and Sarah tap dancing to Guy Mitchell's 'Music, Music, Music'

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, added: “Here at Lauder Lodge, we know it’s never too late to take up a new hobby.

“When the team heard that Margo had always wanted to tap dance, we knew we had to make it a reality, and to see how happy it made her to finally after all of these years made it all worthwhile.

“Learning new skills, having fun, and trying something new can be incredibly beneficial in supporting older people to continue to live happy, fulfilling lives, and Margo is proof of the saying that you’re never too old. Well done Margo, we can’t wait to see your tap dancing skills in the home!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauder Lodge is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its own café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Lauder Lodge, please call Senior Customer Relations Manager, Richard Annan, on 0131 516 4006, or email [email protected]