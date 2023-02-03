Detectives investigating a serious crash in Glasgow are looking for help to identify the female victim, who is fighting for her life in hospital.

The woman was walking in Elmbank Street, near the junction with St Vincent Street, at around 8.15pm on Thursday when she was hit by a grey Volkswagen Tiguan. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she remains in a critical condition. The driver of the car, a 57 year old man, was uninjured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash saw the road closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman injured in a crash

Mystery now surrounds the identity of the victim and Police Scotland said it is working to identify her and notify her family. She has been described as between the ages of 35 and 45, with light brown or blonde hair. She was also wearing a light, cream coloured jacket at the time.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of the Road Policing Department based in Glasgow, said: “It is imperative we find out who this woman is so we can contact her family and let them know what has happened.” He added: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us with any information they may have relevant to this investigation, or who can help us identify the pedestrian involved. In particular, I would ask members of the public with recording devices to please check their images as they could assist in our investigation.”