Livingston Designer Outlet has announced that global outdoor brand Columbia will open its first and only Scottish store there on Thursday, October 16.

The brand-new store will give Scottish shoppers direct access to Columbia’s outerwear, footwear and accessories, all with the added bonus of outlet savings of up to 30 per cent off.

Whether you’re planning long walks in the Highlands, braving soggy weekend dog walks or simply need a weatherproof coat for wet commutes, Columbia’s collections “combine practical performance with everyday style”.

Global outdoor brand Columbia will open its first and only Scottish store at Livingston Designer Outlet on Thursday, October 16. | BWP

To celebrate the opening in West Lothian, shoppers at Scotland’s largest designer outlet are invited to join in the launch day fun on October 16 with an exclusive buy two items and save 20 per cent, buy three or more and save 30 per cent offer, valid from October 16-26.

Marcel Misere, retail director Europe at Columbia, said: “Our new store in Livingston is a special milestone—it’s Columbia’s very first in Scotland. With a climate that feels just like our home in Oregon, it’s the perfect place to showcase our gear designed for the outdoors. We’re excited to welcome you in and help you gear up for your next adventure!”

Livingston Designer Outlet is also offering a beanie hat to the first 50 customers, available in five different colours. It’s the perfect excuse to embrace the Scottish spirit and tackle the colder seasons in style.

Livingston Designer Outlet in West Lothian. | BWP

Michelle Whitelaw, centre director at Livingston Designer Outlet, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of Scotland’s only Columbia store at Livingston Designer Outlet.

“With Scotland’s beautiful landscapes on our doorstep, it’s fantastic to offer the local Scottish community a place to grab their outdoor essentials, just in time for the autumn and winter seasons.”

Columbia joins leading outdoor names at Livingston Designer Outlet, including The North Face and Regatta Great Outdoors, making the centre a go-to destination for Scotland’s adventure-seekers.